Man Trapped Under Car In Baltimore Dies

A 71-year-old died after he was struck by a car and became trapped underneath it Thursday, June 9 in Baltimore, police said.

The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene — the intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street — after the 4:45 p.m. incident, according to city police.

The pedestrian was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by ambulance, and was pronounced dead by medical personnel a short time later.

The pedestrian’s identity will be withheld until next-of-kin notifications are completed. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CRASH Team investigators at (410)396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the MCS Baltimore website.

