Man, Teen Hospitalized In Separate Baltimore Shootings In Seven-Hour Span: Police

Police in Baltimore are investigating separate shootings that happened within a short span.
Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

A pair of shootings that hospitalized a 34-year-old man and teenager in Baltimore in a short span of time is under investigation.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of the 2800 block of Fenwick Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They rendered aid until paramedics arrived to transport him to an area hospital.

The first victim’s condition was not immediately available on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, members of the Northern District received a second call from the 600 block of McCabe Avenue, where there was a reported shooting.

Police said that officers arrived at the scene to find a 14-year-old teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding either incident or who may have been a witness has been asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department Northeast District at (410) 396-2444, the Northern District at (410) 396-2455, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

