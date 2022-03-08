Man Struck In Morning Baltimore Shooting Listed In Serious Condition

A man is in serious condition after being shot during a morning attack in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 46-year-old victim - whose name has not been released - was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 600 block of North Luzerne Street around 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Baltimore police.

Initial investigation revealed that the man was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street by an unidentified suspect, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

His condition was not immediately available early on Wednesday afternoon.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

