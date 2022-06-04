Man Shot Multiple Times, Dies In Afternoon East Baltimore Shooting: Police

A man has died after being shot multiple times in an afternoon east Baltimore shooting, authorities said.

A patrol officer heard gunfire and saw people running away from the 1400 block of North Luzerene Avenue around 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, Baltimore Police said.

When the officer approached the scene, he found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso, police said. The victim later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

