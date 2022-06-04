Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Man Shot Multiple Times, Dies In Afternoon East Baltimore Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A man has died after being shot multiple times in an afternoon east Baltimore shooting, authorities said. 

A patrol officer heard gunfire and saw people running away from the 1400 block of North Luzerene Avenue around 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, Baltimore Police said. 

When the officer approached the scene, he found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso, police said. The victim later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.