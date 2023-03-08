Man Shot Multiple Times Checks Himself Into Baltimore Hospital: Police

Officers are investigating an afternoon shooting after a man walked into a Baltimore hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say.

Baltimore police arrived at the hospital shortly before 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, police say that the victim was already being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, it is unclear where the victim was shot, or who was the shooter.

Eastern District shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation and are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

