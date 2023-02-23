Man Shot In The Neck Rushed To Baltimore Hospital, Condition Unknown: Police

A 25-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting overnight in Baltimore, authorities say.

Baltimore police located the victim in the 1700 block of West North Avenue around 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

The victim was suffering apparent gunshot wounds to the neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to officials.

His condition is currently unknown as of Thursday, Feb. 23.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

