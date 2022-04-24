Man Shot In Head Found Dead In Baltimore: Police

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said.

The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.