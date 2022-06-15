Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Shot Dead In Ca In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Baltimore Police Department
Baltimore Police Department

A man shot in a vehicle in Baltimore has died, authorities say. 

Officers found the adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police.

Medics were able to transport the victim to a hospital where he later died. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

