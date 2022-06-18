Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Shot Dead Early Saturday In Baltimore

Cecilia Levine
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A man was shot and killed early Saturday, June 18 in Baltimore.

Police responding to the 2700 block of Maryland Avenue found the 35-year-old victim suffering a gunshot wound around 7:05 a.m., city police said.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the location.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

