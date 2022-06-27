Man Sentenced For Kidnapping Victim At Maryland Hotel & Casino

A D.C. man has been sentenced for the kidnapping of a victim at a Maryland hotel and casino, authorities announce.

Darius Lawrence "Mup" Young, 30, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison in connection to the February 2021 kidnapping on Monday, June 27, according to the Department of Justice.

Young had worked with several other co-conspirators, including Anthony Anthony Erik "Pain" Hebron, 29, Christopher Allen "40" Young, 27, Lamar Jamal Perkins, 28, and an unidentified co-conspirator to lure the victim to the hotel and casino where they kidnapped them on Feb. 3, 2021.

Hebron and the unidentified co-conspirator made a false promise to the victim to provide them women if the victim accompanied them to Southeast Washington, D.C.

The victim agreed to join the kidnappers around 7:30 a.m. Christopher Young then alerted Darius Young that the victim had been "snatched" at 8:13 a.m.

Once the victim arrived at the location in Southeast D.C., Darius Young entered the vehicle with co-defendant Christopher Young. Hebron then pointed a gun at the victim and Darius, Christopher, Hebron, and an unidentified co-conspirator stole the victim's phone, wallet, hotel room key, and watch.

After robbing the victim, the kidnappers demanded the code to the victim's hotel safe. The victim refused to give the code and the kidnappers beat the victim in the forehead with the gun.

At that point the victim gave the kidnappers the code to the safe and was subsequently forced out of the vehicle by Darius and Christopher Young, who stayed with the victim.

Hebron and the unidentified co-conspirator then traveled back to the hotel to burglarize the victim's hotel room.

Darius and Christopher Young then led the victim to the boiler room of an apartment building where they beat the victim and threatened their life, and demanded their PIN number to an ATM card and other information about items in the hotel room. Darius and Christopher Young then relayed this information to Hebron and the unidentified co-conspirator.

During the time in the boiler room, Darius and Christopher Young called Perkins to be on the lookout for law enforcement in the area.

Hebron and the unidentified co-conspirator then stole the victim's property, including a gaming system, $1,500 in casino chips, and approximately $6,000 in cash.

Law enforcement then saw Darius and Christopher Young walking away from the building. The officers discovered the victim shortly after, who had sustained several injuries, including a bloody wound on his forehead, a broken nose, and cuts on his mouth and eye.

A search warrant was executed on Darius Young's home on March 16, 2021 where officers arrested Young. The search revealed ammunition, several firearms, and 10 grams of crack cocaine. Young was aware he was a felon and therefore prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Hebron, Perkins, and Christopher Young all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Christopher Young was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison on May 4, 2022. Perkins was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison at his sentencing on May, 23, 2022.

Hebron is expected to be sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on August 8, 2022.

