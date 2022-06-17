Man Killed In Violent Rear-End Collision In Baltimore County

A man died in a violent late night collision in Baltimore, authorities say.

Troy McNeil, 52, was killed after his 2019 Chevrolet Malibu rear-ended a 2012 Honda Pilot near a traffic signal on Washington Boulevard, according to Baltimore County Police.

The driver of the northbound Honda Pilot was slowing down for the traffic signal when the impact occurred. McNeil was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Honda Pilot driver appeared uninjured.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues to investigate this incident.

