Man In Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting In Baltimore

A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers were able to locate the 32-year-old victim who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 800 block of North Belnord Avenue after reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

