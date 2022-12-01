Man Gunned Down Near East Baltimore Resource Center, Police Say

Police are investigating an early morning Thursday shooting in East Baltimore that left one man dead.

At approximately 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department's Eastern District responded to the 5000 block of East Monument Street, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, police said.

Paramedics transported the man - whose name has not been released - where he was later pronounced dead.

No motive for the shoot has been released, nor have any suspects been identified by investigators.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to contact Eastern District Homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

