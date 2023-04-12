Man Electrocuted, Killed After Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Baltimore

A man died of electrocution after he was pushed onto subway tracks near Port Discovery on Wednesday, April 12, police confirm.

The 28-year-old man had been standing near the edge of the platform when someone pushed him onto the tracks on East Baltimore Street, Baltimore police said.

He was found unresponsive when Baltimore detectives arrived around 5:40 p.m., and pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified suspect fled. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.