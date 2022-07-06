Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Man Dies After Multiple Victim Shooting In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

One man has died after an evening shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

A 32-year-old man succumbed to his wounds after he and a 28-year-old man were found suffering from gunshot wounds on the 800 block of McAleer Court around 8:35 p.m., Monday, June 6, according to Baltimore Police.

Both victims were transported to a hospital where the 32-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 28-year-old man is being treated for a non-life-threatening wound to the leg. 

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

