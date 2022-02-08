Man Dies After Being Shot In Head During Baltimore Attack, Police Say

A man has died after being shot in the head in a Baltimore shooting, authorities say.

The 27-year-old man was found suffering gunshot wounds to the head in the 2400 block of Kermit Court shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 1, according to Baltimore police.

The victim - whose name has not been released - was rushed to Shock Trauma where he later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.