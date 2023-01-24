Man Dead After Fleeing From Investigators, Carjacking In Baltimore, Police Say

Police are investigating a carjacking that ended in tragedy when a suspect reportedly died after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Baltimore County Police Department announced.

The deadly incident began at around 1:30 p.m. in Baltimore City on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to Baltimore City police, the agency’s police department located a suspect vehicle that was wanted in connection to a crime earlier this year.

The 29-year-old suspect traveled into Baltimore County, police said, where he attempted to carjack a motorist in the 9200 block of Harford Road on Tuesday afternoon.

When the attempt failed, the suspect - whose name has not been released - re-entered his vehicle and traveled toward the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Joppa Road, where he successfully carjacked his second victim.

Police say that the suspect was later located near Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road in Towson after bailing from his vehicle and was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He reportedly died at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.