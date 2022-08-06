Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Charged With April Murder Of D.C. Grandmother

Annie DeVoe
Tiffany Wiggins, 38
Tiffany Wiggins, 38 Photo Credit: Tiffany Wiggins (Facebook)

The suspect behind a murder that killed a D.C. grandmother has been arrested, authorities say.

Morris Jones, 37, was charged for the April killing of Tiffany Wiggins, 38, on Tuesday, June 7, according to Metropolitan Police.

Wiggins was found shot to death in a vehicle on the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue shortly after 11 a.m., Sunday, April 17. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

