Baltimore Daily Voice
4,000 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Research Facility Envigo Approved By Judge For Adoption
Man Charged After Baltimore Victim Dies From Injuries Sustained In 2021 Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Gregory Eugene Young
Gregory Eugene Young Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A man has been charged in connection to the death of a Baltimore shooting victim who passed away over six months after he was shot, authorities say.

Gregory Eugene Young, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder after Terry Lewis, 47, succumbed to injuries related to an Aug. 2021 shooting, Baltimore police say.

Lewis was shot in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road on Aug. 19, 2021, later passing on March 20, 2022. An autopsy revealed that his death was a result of injuries sustained when he was shot.

Young was arrested on Friday, July 8, and is currently being held at Central Booking Intake Facility without bail.

