Man Arrested For The Attempted Murder Of Store Employee During Baltimore Robbery

A man who allegedly shot a woman following a robbery earlier this month has been arrested, authorities say.

Keith Hicks, 34, was arrested on Tuesday, July 5, for the attempted murder of a 53-year-old woman on Saturday, July 2, according to Baltimore police.

Hicks is accused of shooting the woman following a robbery around 4 a.m., in the 5700 block of Eastern Avenue, according to investigators.

Hicks was attempting to rob the business when the employee stepped in and was shot in the chest, they said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.