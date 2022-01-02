Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Man Arrested After Knife Attack At Truck Stop In Howard County: Police

Joe Gomez
TA Travel Center in Jessup
TA Travel Center in Jessup Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after cutting another man several times at a truck stop in Jessup, according to police. 

Dereck Saunders, 54, got into a fight with an acquaintance at the TA Travel Center in the 7500 block of Assateague Drive, where he cut him numerous times on Jan. 16, Howard County Police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Saunders was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. 

