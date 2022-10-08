Man, 24, In Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times In Northeast Baltimore: Police

A 24-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers from the Northeast District of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a reported shooting shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said that they located a 24-year-old man - whose name has not been released - who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, police said, where he was listed in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

Investigators are still seeking suspects and a motive in the shooting.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the victim or shooting to contact them by calling (410) 396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

