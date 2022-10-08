Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Man, 24, In Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times In Northeast Baltimore: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot repeatedly.
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot repeatedly. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

A 24-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers from the Northeast District of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a reported shooting shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said that they located a 24-year-old man - whose name has not been released - who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, police said, where he was listed in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

Investigators are still seeking suspects and a motive in the shooting.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the victim or shooting to contact them by calling (410) 396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.