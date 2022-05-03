Contact Us
'Lock Me Up': Man Assaults Deputies Escorting Him Out Of Baltimore Court, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Leo Byrd
Leo Byrd Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

"Lock me up," is what Leo Byrd said while assaulting a pair of Baltimore County Sheriff's Deputies trying to get him to leave the Mitchell Courthouse last week, WBALTV reports.

The Owings Mills man was asked to leave after refusing to put his phone away several times, the outlet said citing the sheriff's office. When a female deputy asked him to "step out," he apparently hit her, according to footage from inside the court room.

Byrd then shoved her head into a marble wall, and pushed her to the floor outside the courtroom, WBALTV says. Byrd continued to fight other deputies who came over to help, leaving one with a knee injury and another with a head injury, the outlet said.

He was ultimately held without bond on charges of assault on police.

Byrd was being sought by Baltimore police last month for first-degree assault.

Click here for more from WBALTV.

