Investigation Launched After Baltimore Tow Truck Driver Shot: Police

A man is recovering after being shot while trying to tow a vehicle in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers were called around 8 a.m., Thursday, March 16 after reports that the 36-year-old shooting victim had sought help at a Liberty Heights Avenue fire station, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Medics were able to take the man to a hospital where he was treated for his wounds and is expected to survive.

Investigators say that the man was shot in the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard when he was attempting to tow a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.

