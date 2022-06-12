Contact Us
Police & Fire

Impaired Driver Kills Texas Man Fixing Car On I-695 In Baltimore

Cecilia Levine
Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police

A 34-year-old man experiencing car problems was struck and killed by an impaired driver while trying to fix his car on I-695 in Baltimore Saturday, June 11, State Police said.

Juan Rivera was stopped in the right shoulder standing outside of his 2005 Dodge Dakota on the inner loop near I-70 when his car was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Moto Chapol, 37, around 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

Rivera was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Chapol, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving. He was being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. Additional charges are pending in this case after consulting with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

