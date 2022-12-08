Homicide Detectives Notified After Man Shot In Baltimore Attack

Homicide detectives have been contacted after a Baltimore shooting that left a man in serious condition, authorities say.

The 54-year-old victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds on the 600 block of South Smallwood Avenue around 4:44 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where his condition was serious enough that officials notified homicide detectives, they noted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

