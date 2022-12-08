Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Arlington Man Who Burned, Stabbed Virginia Mother To Death Apprehended: Police
Police & Fire

Homicide Detectives Notified After Man Shot In Baltimore Attack

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The 54-year-old victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds on the 600 block of South Smallwood Avenue.
The 54-year-old victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds on the 600 block of South Smallwood Avenue. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Homicide detectives have been contacted after a Baltimore shooting that left a man in serious condition, authorities say.

The 54-year-old victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds on the 600 block of South Smallwood Avenue around 4:44 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where his condition was serious enough that officials notified homicide detectives, they noted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.