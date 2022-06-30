Homicide Detectives Called After Body Found In Garage Next To John Hopkins Hospital

A suspicious death is being investigated after a body was allegedly found in a parking garage near the John Hopkins Hospital, according to preliminary and unconfirmed reports.

The body was reportedly found inside of a vehicle on the fourth floor of the garage located in the 1800 block of Orleans Street around 2 p.m., Thursday, June 30, the report states.

Homicide detectives were allegedly requested to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.