Baltimore Daily Voice
Breaking News: FBI: ‘Sextortion’ Of Teen Boys Is Increasing, Here's What Parents, Guardians Should Know
HELP LOCATE: Parents Of Non-Verbal Child Found In Southwest Baltimore

David Cifarelli
The child was found walking by police in the 3300 block of Saint Benedict Street Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Baltimore Police are seeking the public's help in finding the parents of a non-verbal child found in southwest Baltimore, the department said on Facebook.

The child was found walking by police in the 3300 block of Saint Benedict Street around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, the department said. 

He is about 4'9" and weighs around 110 pounds. Anyone who knows the child's parents or guardians is asked to contact police at  (410) 396-2488.

