HELP LOCATE: Parents Of Non-Verbal Child Found In Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police are seeking the public's help in finding the parents of a non-verbal child found in southwest Baltimore, the department said on Facebook.

The child was found walking by police in the 3300 block of Saint Benedict Street around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, the department said.

He is about 4'9" and weighs around 110 pounds. Anyone who knows the child's parents or guardians is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2488.

