Healthcare Worker Charged With Murdering Nursing Home Patient She Knocked Over In Baltimore: PD

An employee at a Maryland nursing home has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old long-term healthcare patient who died after being knocked down last May, authorities in Baltimore announced.

Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho, 35, of Middle River, has been charged with murder and multiple counts of assault for her role in the death of Ellsworth Johnson-Bey last year.

On May 18, 2022, Johnson-Bey was knocked down by an employee - later identified as Iheanacho - inside a home in the 5000 block of Frankford Road, police said.

In the incident, Johnson-Bey suffered a broken hip and was transported to an area hospital.

Months later, on Sept. 5, 2022, a hospital staff member who had been treated Johnson-Bey advised that he had died from his injuries and the Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death to be a homicide earlier this month.

An arrest warrant was obtained by the Baltimore Police Department earlier this week, and on Thursday, Jan. 26, investigators announced that she had been arrested without incident and charged with:

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault.

No return court date has been announced.

