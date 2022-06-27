Contact Us
Police & Fire

Gunman Who Stayed At Scene After Shooting Victim Charged With Assault: Police

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County Police Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Facebook)

Detectives have arrested a man who stayed on the scene after allegedly shooting a victim in Baltimore County over the weekend, authorities say.

William Mints, 61, allegedly shot a male victim in his 20's on the 7500 block of Windsor Mill Road around 12 p.m., Saturday, June 25, according to Baltimore County Police.

Mints remained on the scene after the shooting and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. 

Mints was charged with first-degree assault and remains held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

