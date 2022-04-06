Gunman Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested After Baltimore Standoff: Police

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in a March shooting of a 35-year-old woman after barricading himself in an apartment for hours in Baltimore, police said.

Samal Chavis shot the victim during an argument on the 2900 block of Stafford Street March 21, Baltimore police said.

Chavis barricaded himself into a building on the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue Friday, June 3, for several hours until detectives talked him into surrendering without further incident.

He was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with attempted murder.

