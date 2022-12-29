Gas Station Dispute Escalates, Leads To Fatal Shooting In Baltimore, Police Say

One person was killed in a midday shooting at a Baltimore gas station on Thursday afternoon, officials announced.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District responded to the Exxon station at the intersection of Mulberry Street and North Green Street to investigate the latest reported shooting in the city.

Upon arrival, officers located a man - whose name or age has not been released - suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by paramedics and later pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

According to police, the initial investigation determined that the victim and an unknown suspect had a physical altercation that led to the fatal shooting.

The suspect has only been described as “a heavy-set male.”

Homicide investigators from the Baltimore City Police Department have since taken over the investigation.

No other details were released by the police.

The fatal shooting is Baltimore's 331st murder investigation this year, according to CBS, and the second of the day.

Anyone with information or who may have been a witness to the murder has been asked to contact homicide investigators at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

