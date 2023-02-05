Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings During Violent Night, Police Say

Five people were shot - one fatally in Baltimore over the course of less than 90 minutes overnight as violence in the city continues to cause concerns in the community.

The busy night for police began shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, when officers were called to the 1500 block of Medford Road to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers say that they found a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old teen victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation.

An hour later, shortly before 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, detectives in the Eastern District were called into action when officers on patrol heard several shots in the area of the 2000 block of Harford Road.

While investigating the gunshots, officers found three victims: a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man who suffered minor injuries, and a third 32-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries.

All three were transported to the hospital.

Both shootings remain under investigation, the latter as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding either incident has been asked to contact police in the Northeastern District by calling (410) 396-2444, the Eastern District at (410) 396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

