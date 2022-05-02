Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Serious Dump Truck Accident Shuts Down Route 665 In Anne Arundel County (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

Four-Alarm Fire Rips Through 7 Buildings In Downtown Baltimore (UPDATE)

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Flames shooting out of the building in the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street.
Flames shooting out of the building in the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street. Photo Credit: Baltimore City Fire Union (Twitter)

Crews were on scene of a 4th-alarm fire that ripped through seven buildings in downtown Baltimore, fire officials said on Twitter. 

The fire broke out in the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, May 2, according to Baltimore City's Firefighters Union.

Approximately 100 firefighters were said to be on scene. The fire was first labeled as a 2nd-alarm and was later upgraded. 

Most of the fire was put out around 3:30 and crews remained on scene to look for hotspots, Baltimore City Fire said on Twitter

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire is under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.