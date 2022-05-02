Four-Alarm Fire Rips Through 7 Buildings In Downtown Baltimore (UPDATE)

Crews were on scene of a 4th-alarm fire that ripped through seven buildings in downtown Baltimore, fire officials said on Twitter.

The fire broke out in the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, May 2, according to Baltimore City's Firefighters Union.

Approximately 100 firefighters were said to be on scene. The fire was first labeled as a 2nd-alarm and was later upgraded.

Most of the fire was put out around 3:30 and crews remained on scene to look for hotspots, Baltimore City Fire said on Twitter.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.