Former Sheriff's Deputy In Maryland Accused Of Rape, Abusing Person In Custody: Officials

A sheriff’s deputy in Maryland has been charged with raping a person in custody last week in Wicomico County, his employer announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Abreu, 30, was arrested over the weekend following a complaint and investigation involving a person who had been taken into custody, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the complaint was received by the agency on Sunday, Oct. 30 and the matter was then "immediately assigned" to the sheriff’s office's Criminal Investigation Division, which announced his arrest on Monday.

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the 100 block of West Dagsboro Road in Salisbury.

Following interviews with witnesses and a consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, officials said that Abreu was charged with:

Rape;

Sexual offense;

Assault;

False imprisonment;

Sexual contact with a person in law enforcement custody;

Three counts of misconduct in office.

He is being held without bond. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that Abreu was scheduled for a bond hearing on Monday afternoon.

Abreu, who has been with the sheriff's office for less than a year, has been fired as a result of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division by calling (410) 548-4898.

