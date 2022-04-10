Former Baltimore Prosecutor Who Abused Power To Stalk Ex-Partners Faces Federal Charges

A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney has been indicted on federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records, authorities announce.

Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, has been charged with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records after an indictment alleged that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in the intent to commit stalking, according to the Department of Justice.

From June 2009 to June 18, 2021, Chaudry worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. From September 2015 until he left the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, Chaudry worked in the Homicide Division.

During this time, Chaudry had a romantic relationship with two individuals, the first being from May 2005 until January 2018, and the second being from August 2017 until September 2020.

The indictment alleges that between Jan. 3, 2019 and April 12, 2021, Chaudry caused 33 grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of the first individual he had a relationship with. Chaudry allegedly caused the subpoenas to appear to be related to a “special investigation in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City”; to contain no identifying case number; and to further state, “The information sought in this subpoena is relevant and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.” Other subpoenas contained similar fraudulent information, according to the Department of Justice.

Chaudry also allegedly caused grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of the second person he was romantically involved with, between Feb. 22, 2019 and April 12, 2021.

In addition, several of the first victim's friends' records were also allegedly subpoenaed by Chaudry.

Chaudry also allegedly asked an investigator from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office to look into criminal history of relatives of the second victim he was romantically involved with, while he was living with them. This included issuing subpoenas for jail calls between the second victim and their relative.

In March of 2019, an investigator at the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office provided Chaudry with the information he had requested about the first victim, including their home address and license photograph, which Chaudry then used to try to gain information about hotel states for the first victim.

If convicted, Chaudry faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for each count, with a possible enhancement of five years in prison per count for stalking.

