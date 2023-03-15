Firefighters Work For Hours To Extinguish Wastewater Plant Flames

Emergency crews are fighting a massive fire that broke out in a Baltimore County wastewater plant earlier today, authorities say.

Baltimore County firefighters were called to the Synagro wastewater treatment plant in the late morning hours of Wednesday, March 15 after receiving reports of a two-alarm fire.

Employees were immediately evacuated from the building at the start of the fire and have all been accounted for.

Officials say that a gas-fed fire caused unstable areas in the building, with thermal oil burning from a silo at the location.

Crews are still on the scene extinguishing the fire in the building where the fire originated from. Officials say that there will be no environmental impact or public health threat from the blaze and that HAZMAT was not involved.

No injuries were reported from the fire. Total damages have not yet been publicly assessed.

