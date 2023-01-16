Firefighters Rescue One Trapped In Two-Alarm Randallstown Blaze

One person was rescued from a Randallstown home on Monday morning when a fast-moving two-alarm fire broke out, officials say.

First responders from multiple agencies were sent to the 4100 block of Powells Run Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, where there was a reported fire that quickly engulfed the home with smoke that could reportedly be seen in neighboring counties.

Upon arrival, officials say that firefighters were met with fire showing from multiple sides of the residence, and crews were able to find and rescue an occupant inside the home before knocking down the flames.

The occupant was treated and transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The resident’s condition was not immediately available on Monday night.

There were no reports of any other injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.