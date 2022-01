Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two car crash that occurred in Frederick County on the morning of Jan. 6.

A Kia Soul was traveling west on Route 26 when it struck the rear of a pickup truck/trailer combo around10:15 a.m. at Old Annapolis Road, State Police said.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the victim was pending notification of next of kin.

