Family Of Teen Slain Near Baltimore HS Claims District Failed To Notify Them: Reports

The family of a 15-year-old freshman student at Forest Park High School who was gunned down off-campus earlier this week is claiming that the district left them in the wind and failed to promptly let them know the ninth-grader had been killed, according to reports.

Laron Henderson, 15, was murdered shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and his body was found in an alley near the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue, police said following the shooting.

However, while the public was made aware of the tragic fatality, his family was not immediately advised that the teen was the victim of Wednesday’s shooting, WJZ reported.

The report states that Henderson was not identified, and no one called his mother to let him know that he died and had been identified, though the school district said that since the shooting happened off campus, it was the responsibility of police investigators.

The complete WJZ report can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.