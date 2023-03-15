Explosion, Gas-Fed Fire Reported At Baltimore Wastewater Treatment Plant (DEVELOPING)

A building went up in flames after a reported explosion in Baltimore County on Wednesday morning.

An alert was issued by the Baltimore County Fire Department at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, regarding a two-alarm commercial building fire with an explosion in the 8200 block of Eastern Avenue.

The explosion was reported at the Synagro wastewater treatment plant, and officials say that a gas-fed fire has caused unstable areas in the building.

An evacuation was in progress as of noon on Wednesday.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

