Baltimore Daily Voice
Ex-Maryland Woman Accused Of Kidnapping, Killing Her Pennsylvania Landlord In 2014: Police

Charity Sophia Goodwin
Charity Sophia Goodwin Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A North Carolina woman was indicted in the 2014 murder of her Maryland landlord, authorities announced Thursday.

Detectives believe Prakash Rampatsingh, 50, of Hanover (York County), Pennsylvania went to a property he owned in Baltimore that Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was renting on or about June 24, 2014, Maryland State Police said.

A confrontation between the two occurred at the property, and Rampatsingh was kidnapped and driven away in his vehicle before being shot and killed in Carroll County. Rampatsingh’s vehicle, a Dodge truck, was later discovered abandoned in Prince George’s County.

Rampatsingh's body was found shortly before 8 a.m. on June 27, 2014, off a dirt road in Hampstead. On Dec. 17, 2021, Goodwin was indicted by a Carroll County grand jury. 

The charges against her include first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. 

She remains detained in North Carolina by the Mecklenberg County Sheriff’s Office while awaiting extradition back to Maryland. The case remains under investigation.    

