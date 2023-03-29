Elderly Baltimore Man Survives Several Gunshot Wounds

An elderly man is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Lyndhurst Street around 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, according to a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department.

Once at the scene officers located the 74-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and the leg.

Medics rushed the man to a hospital where he was treated and is expected to survive.

Police have not yet identified any potential suspects or motives for the shooting.

