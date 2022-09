E. coli was detected in the drinking water of one Baltimore neighborhood — including some police and fire facilities, the DPW said.

The discovery impacts 1,500 residential and commercial buildings in the 9th District Labor Day.

The DPW asks businesses and residents from Riggs Avenue to W. Franklin Street, north to south, along with Carey Street to Pulaski Street, east to west, to boil water.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.