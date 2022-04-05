Driving Running Red Light Killed In Four Car White Marsh Crash: Police

Officials are investigating a fatal four-vehicle collision that occurred in White Marsh, authorities report.

Bernadette Beres Stundick, 81, died at a nearby hospital shortly after failing to stop for a red light at the intersection of Ebenezer and Philadelphia Roads around 5:45 pm Tuesday, May 3, according to Baltimore County officials.

Stundick's van was traveling north on Ebenezer Road when she struck the rear of a stopped 2011 Ford F-150, which was pushed into the rear of a 2017 stopped Polaris Slingshot that then rear-ended a stopped 2018 Jeep Compass.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Baltimore County CRASH Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

