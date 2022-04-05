Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: 'Most Wanted' Maryland Man Accused Of Robbing Girl At Gunpoint In PA: Police
Police & Fire

Driving Running Red Light Killed In Four Car White Marsh Crash: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Ebenezer and Philadelphia roads
Ebenezer and Philadelphia roads Photo Credit: Google Maps

Officials are investigating a fatal four-vehicle collision that occurred in White Marsh, authorities report.

Bernadette Beres Stundick, 81, died at a nearby hospital shortly after failing to stop for a red light at the intersection of Ebenezer and Philadelphia Roads around 5:45 pm Tuesday, May 3, according to Baltimore County officials.

Stundick's van was traveling north on Ebenezer Road when she struck the rear of a stopped 2011 Ford F-150, which was pushed into the rear of a 2017 stopped Polaris Slingshot that then rear-ended a stopped 2018 Jeep Compass.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. 

The Baltimore County CRASH Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.