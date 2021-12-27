Contact Us
Driver In Reisterstown Crash That Killed 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For DUI: Police

Cecilia Levine
Reisterstown and Richmar roads
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 23-year-old driver was arrested for suspected DUI at the scene of a Reisterstown crash that killed a 30-year-old man on Christmas, authorities said.

Carlos D. Lievano was heading south in a Honda Civic on Reisterstown Road when he struck an eastbound Toyota C-HR at Richmar Road around 5 p.m., Baltimore County police said.

The Toyota driver, Quincy Ross, was pronounced dead at the scene while his two passengers were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Lievano has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, manslaughter by vehicle – criminal negligence and several traffic violations. 

He was being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

