Driver In Reisterstown Crash That Killed 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For DUI: Police

A 23-year-old driver was arrested for suspected DUI at the scene of a Reisterstown crash that killed a 30-year-old man on Christmas, authorities said.

Carlos D. Lievano was heading south in a Honda Civic on Reisterstown Road when he struck an eastbound Toyota C-HR at Richmar Road around 5 p.m., Baltimore County police said.

The Toyota driver, Quincy Ross, was pronounced dead at the scene while his two passengers were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Lievano has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, manslaughter by vehicle – criminal negligence and several traffic violations.

He was being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.