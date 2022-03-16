Driver Dead, Passenger Hurt In Shooting-Crash In Baltimore: Police

A driver crashed his car and his passenger was injured after both were shot inside a vehicle overnight in Baltimore, city police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Cross County Boulevard around shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 16, the department said.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a shooting did occur, but also found a crashed vehicle only a short distance away. An unidentified man with gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old injured passenger were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital and the unidentified man died at Sinai Hospital shortly after arrival.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Tips can also be sent in online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.