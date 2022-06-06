DOUBLE MURDER: Baltimore Man Arrested In Major Homicide Case

A Baltimore man has been arrested for double homicide that occurred back in April, officials say.

Lamarr Candia, 27, allegedly shot and killed Robert Carter, 33, and Kennard Wilds, 27, at a gas station on the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m., April 29, Baltimore Police say.

Candia was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder after being found on the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue, Friday, June 2.

