Baltimore Daily Voice
Baltimore Daily Voice

Dog Rescued As Homeowners Escape Fast-Moving Attic Fire In Maryland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The fire was reported on Grant Drive in LaVale.
The fire was reported on Grant Drive in LaVale. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A Maryland family got an unwelcome wake-up call on Friday morning when they were alerted to a large attic fire that caused upwards of $250,000 in damage, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Grant Drive homeowners in LaVale heard a smoke detector going off shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, when a fast-moving fire was sparked in their attic space, officials said.

The homeowners were able to retrieve their dog and exited the residence safely before firefighters arrived at the scene.

It took an estimated 60 firefighters from the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department approximately 30 minutes to knock down the flames and get the fire under control, the fire marshal said.

No injuries were reported.

According to the fire marshal, the fire caused an estimated $250,000 ($200,000 to the structure, $50,000 to its contents) in damages.

Those displaced by the fire are getting assistance from family and friends, according to officials. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.