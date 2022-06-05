Contact Us
Police & Fire

Details Released In Baltimore County Police Shooting That Killed Gunman

Cecilia Levine
Baltimore County police briefing the press
Baltimore County police briefing the press Photo Credit: Baltimore County PD

A gunman was shot and killed by Baltimore County police who returned fire on him after he shot someone else Saturday, June 4, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call of "unknown trouble" on 500 Virginia Avenue heard gunshots when they arrived, and then encountered the suspect leaving the building around 8:40 p.m., police said.

That person fired at officers, striking one of them. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect, who died at the scene. 

The officer was transported to an area hospital.

Inside the apartment, the armed subject was seen leaving from, officers discovered an injured person who suffered from a life-threatening injury. 

That person was also taken to an area hospital for treatment. Currently, the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating this police involved shooting and circumstances surrounding it.

